    Ready at Sea [Image 1 of 6]

    Ready at Sea

    USS BONHOMME RICHARD (LHD-6), USPACOM, AT SEA

    03.09.2017

    Photo by Sgt. Tiffany Edwards 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit

    An AV-8B Harriet pilot with Marine Attack Squadron 311, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, signals to flight deck personnel during flight operations aboard the USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) March 9, 2017. Marines and Sailors of the 31st MEU embarked aboard the USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6), part of the Bonhomme Richard Amphibious Readiness Group, as part of their annual spring patrol of the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. The 31st MEU, embarked on the amphibious ships of the Expeditionary Strike Group 7, has the capability to respond to any crisis or contingency at a moment’s notice. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Tiffany Edwards/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2017
    Date Posted: 03.10.2017 22:03
    Photo ID: 3221108
    VIRIN: 170309-M-IU921-567
    Resolution: 4674x3116
    Size: 1.12 MB
    Location: USS BONHOMME RICHARD (LHD-6), USPACOM, AT SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ready at Sea [Image 1 of 6], by Sgt Tiffany Edwards, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

