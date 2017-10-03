The Official Color Guard of the Marine Corps perform during the Battle Color Ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, Calif., March 10. The Battle Color Detachment is a ceremonial unit featuring the Silent Drill Platoon, the United States Marine Drum and Bugle Corps, and the official Marine Corps Color Guard. The Battle Color Detachment is based out of Marine Barracks Washington D.C., also known as “8th and I." (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brytani Wheeler/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.10.2017 Date Posted: 03.10.2017 20:27 Photo ID: 3221063 VIRIN: 170310-M-OL895-014 Resolution: 2053x3296 Size: 2.29 MB Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRAMAR, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Battle Color Detachment performs at MCAS Miramar [Image 1 of 4], by Sgt Brytani Wheeler, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.