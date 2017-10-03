(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Battle Color Detachment performs at MCAS Miramar [Image 3 of 4]

    Battle Color Detachment performs at MCAS Miramar

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRAMAR, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2017

    Photo by Sgt. Brytani Wheeler 

    Marine Corps Air Station Miramar / 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    Col. Jason G. Woodworth, commanding officer of Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, salutes during the pass-in-review of the official Marine Corps Color Guard during the Battle Color Ceremony at MCAS Miramar, Calif., March 10. The Battle Color Detachment is a ceremonial unit featuring the Silent Drill Platoon, the United States Marine Drum and Bugle Corps, and the official Marine Corps Color Guard. The Battle Color Detachment is based out of Marine Barracks Washington D.C., also known as “8th and I." (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brytani Wheeler/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2017
    Date Posted: 03.10.2017 20:27
    Photo ID: 3221061
    VIRIN: 170310-M-OL895-013
    Resolution: 3705x5558
    Size: 6.7 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRAMAR, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Battle Color Detachment performs at MCAS Miramar [Image 1 of 4], by Sgt Brytani Wheeler, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Battle Color Detachment performs at MCAS Miramar
    Battle Color Detachment performs at MCAS Miramar
    Battle Color Detachment performs at MCAS Miramar
    Battle Color Detachment performs at MCAS Miramar

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Marine
    drill
    U.S. Marine Corps
    Silent Drill Platoon
    Drum and Bugle Corps
    Marine Corps Air Station Miramar
    Battle Color Detachment
    "The Commandant's Own"
    8th and I
    MCAS Mirmar
    Battle Color Ceremony
    Official Color Guard
    Sgt. Brytani Wheeler
    Marine Barracks Wasthington

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT