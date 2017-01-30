Kirtland Tax Center provides tax help to Airmen, families

The tax center, operated entirely by volunteers, prepared 1,411 federal and state tax returns last year, saving clients roughly $136,000 in preparation and filing costs. The volunteers received five days of volunteer income tax assistance training and have varying degrees of experience with tax filing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Chandler Baker)
