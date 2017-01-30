(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Kirtland Tax Center provides tax help to Airmen, families

    ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES

    01.30.2017

    Photo by Senior Airman Chandler Baker 

    377th Air Base Wing

    The tax center, operated entirely by volunteers, prepared 1,411 federal and state tax returns last year, saving clients roughly $136,000 in preparation and filing costs. The volunteers received five days of volunteer income tax assistance training and have varying degrees of experience with tax filing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Chandler Baker)

    This work, Kirtland Tax Center provides tax help to Airmen, families, by SrA Chandler Baker, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Financial Readiness

