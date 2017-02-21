Active shooter exercise tests readiness of SFS, MDG

Members of the 377 Medical Group are evacuated from the clinic after the shooter was disarmed during an active shooter exercise Feb. 21. One of the primary roles for the medical group during the exercise was practicing lockdown and evacuation procedures. (U.S. Air Force Photo/Senior Airman Chandler Baker)

