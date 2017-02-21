Major Allison Bradshaw, 377 Aerospace Medicine Squadron operational medicine flight commander, tends to a patient while under security forces escort during an active shooter exercise at the 377 Medical Group clinic Feb. 21. Because of the nature of the exercise, medics had to triage the patients before rendering medical care. (U.S. Air Force Photo/Senior Airman Chandler Baker)
|Date Taken:
|02.21.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2017 17:12
|Photo ID:
|3220615
|VIRIN:
|170221-F-JM722-315
|Resolution:
|5520x3105
|Size:
|8.43 MB
|Location:
|ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Active shooter exercise tests readiness of SFS, MDG [Image 1 of 5], by SrA Chandler Baker, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
