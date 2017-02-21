Major Allison Bradshaw, 377 Aerospace Medicine Squadron operational medicine flight commander, tends to a patient while under security forces escort during an active shooter exercise at the 377 Medical Group clinic Feb. 21. Because of the nature of the exercise, medics had to triage the patients before rendering medical care. (U.S. Air Force Photo/Senior Airman Chandler Baker)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.21.2017 Date Posted: 03.10.2017 17:12 Photo ID: 3220615 VIRIN: 170221-F-JM722-315 Resolution: 5520x3105 Size: 8.43 MB Location: ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Active shooter exercise tests readiness of SFS, MDG [Image 1 of 5], by SrA Chandler Baker, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.