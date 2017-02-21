Medics from the 377 Medical Group tend to a patient during an active shooter exercise at the medical group clinic Feb. 21. (U.S. Air Force Photo/Senior Airman Chandler Baker)
|Date Taken:
|02.21.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2017 17:12
|Photo ID:
|3220613
|VIRIN:
|170221-F-JM722-316
|Resolution:
|5520x3105
|Size:
|7.42 MB
|Location:
|ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Active shooter exercise tests readiness of SFS, MDG [Image 1 of 5], by SrA Chandler Baker, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT