    Active shooter exercise tests readiness of SFS, MDG [Image 4 of 5]

    Active shooter exercise tests readiness of SFS, MDG

    ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES

    02.21.2017

    Photo by Senior Airman Chandler Baker 

    377th Air Base Wing

    Senior Master Sgt. Jodi Flugel, 377 Aerospace Medicine Squadron superintendent, instructs the Wing Inspection Team on the details of the active shooter exercise, Feb. 21. The exercise gave a realistic active shooter scenario for both security forces and medical personnel to respond to. (U.S. Air Force Photo/Senior Airman Chandler Baker)

    Date Taken: 02.21.2017
    Date Posted: 03.10.2017 17:12
    Photo ID: 3220610
    VIRIN: 170221-F-JM722-004
    Resolution: 5520x3105
    Size: 6.97 MB
    Location: ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Active shooter exercise tests readiness of SFS, MDG [Image 1 of 5], by SrA Chandler Baker, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Active Shooter Drill
    377 SFS
    377 MDG

