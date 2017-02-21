Defenders from the 377 Security Forces Squadron clear hallways inside the 377 Medical Group Clinic during an active shooter exercise Feb. 21. It took defenders 15 minutes to locate and disarm the shooter during the exercise. (U.S. Air Force Photo/ Senior Airman Chandler Baker)
|Date Taken:
|02.21.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2017 17:12
|Photo ID:
|3220607
|VIRIN:
|170221-F-JM722-065
|Resolution:
|5520x3105
|Size:
|6.87 MB
|Location:
|ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Active shooter exercise tests readiness of SFS, MDG [Image 1 of 5], by SrA Chandler Baker, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT