    Latinos in Engineering and Science Leadership Academy [Image 1 of 4]

    Latinos in Engineering and Science Leadership Academy

    TX, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2017

    Photo by Cpl. Clarence Leake 

    8th Marine Corps District

    U.S. Marine Corps Master Sgt. Abiud Montes, Recruiting Support Officer with 6th Marine Corps District conducts guided discussions with students attending, Latinos in Science and Engineering Leadership Academy (MAES). MAES was founded in 1974 to increase the number of Latinos in engineering, technical, mathematics and science fields. The organization’s mission is to promote, cultivate and honor excellence in education and leadership among Latinos engineers and scientists.(U.S. MArine Corps photo by Cpl. Clarence A. Leake/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2017
    Date Posted: 03.10.2017 16:49
    Photo ID: 3220563
    VIRIN: 170310-M-NF116-031
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 14.19 MB
    Location: TX, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Latinos in Engineering and Science Leadership Academy [Image 1 of 4], by Cpl Clarence Leake, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    USMC
    U.S. Marine Corps
    OCS
    Texas
    TX
    U.S. Marines
    Officer Candidates
    Capt.
    OSA
    OSO
    Marine Recruiting
    Marine Officers
    Daniel Daly
    U.S. Marine Corps Officers
    Smedley Butler
    U.S. Marine Corps Recruiting Command

