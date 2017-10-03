U.S. Marine Corps Master Sgt. Abiud Montes, Recruiting Support Officer with 6th Marine Corps District conducts guided discussions with students attending, Latinos in Science and Engineering Leadership Academy (MAES). MAES was founded in 1974 to increase the number of Latinos in engineering, technical, mathematics and science fields. The organization’s mission is to promote, cultivate and honor excellence in education and leadership among Latinos engineers and scientists.(U.S. MArine Corps photo by Cpl. Clarence A. Leake/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.10.2017 Date Posted: 03.10.2017 16:49 Photo ID: 3220563 VIRIN: 170310-M-NF116-031 Resolution: 5760x3840 Size: 14.19 MB Location: TX, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Latinos in Engineering and Science Leadership Academy [Image 1 of 4], by Cpl Clarence Leake, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.