170309-N-SA173-041 NORFOLK (March 09, 2017) Members of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln’s (CVN 72) Color Guard perform during the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference basketball tournament at the Scope Arena. The Lincoln color guard team takes the utmost pride in appearance, drill, and execution in support of commands and local community ceremonies. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communications Specialist 3rd Class Juan Cubano/released)

Date Taken: 03.09.2017 Location: NORFOLK, VA, US