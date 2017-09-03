(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    170309-N-SA173-031

    170309-N-SA173-031

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2017

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Amy Kirk 

    USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72)

    170310-N-SA173-031 NORFOLK (March 10, 2017) Members of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln’s (CVN 72) Color Guard perform during the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference basketball tournament at the Scope Arena. The Lincoln color guard team takes the utmost pride in appearance, drill, and execution in support of commands and local community ceremonies. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communications Specialist 3rd Class Juan Cubano/released)

    Date Taken: 03.09.2017
    Date Posted: 03.10.2017 15:49
    Photo ID: 3220453
    VIRIN: 170309-N-SA173-031
    Resolution: 3643x4882
    Size: 3.44 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 170309-N-SA173-031 [Image 1 of 2], by CPO Amy Kirk, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    170309-N-SA173-041
    170309-N-SA173-031

    Basketball
    Color Guard
    USS Abraham Lincoln
    Sailors
    USN
    Flag
    CVN 72

