    CTI Rating Review [Image 2 of 2]

    CTI Rating Review

    PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Taylor Jackson 

    Center for Information Warfare Training

    170309-N-FI568-035
    PENSACOLA, Fla. (March 9, 2017) Cryptologic Technician (Interpretive)(CTI) 1st Class Amorita Malogon takes notes during a biennial occupational standards review for the CTI rating. The occupational standards review process breaks down core tasks, job descriptions, and skills and abilities for each rating. It serves as the basis for all Navy professional development and training tools, such as rate training manuals, personal qualification standards, course curricula and advancement exams. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Taylor L. Jackson/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CTI Rating Review [Image 1 of 2], by PO2 Taylor Jackson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

