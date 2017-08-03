Schriever members to participate in memorial march

SCHRIEVER AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. -- Japanese soldiers marched American and Filipino POWs from Marilieves and Bagac, Philippines, to San Fernando, Phillippines, following their surrender April 9, 1942. The 65-mile trek became known as the Bataan Death March after 10,000 POWs died during the journey. To commemorate the event, 10 Team Schriever members are set to take part in the 28th annual Bataan Memorial Death March at White Sands Missile Range, New Mexico, March 19. The memorial march is 26.2 miles. Participants may march individually or as a team, and with or without a heavy backpack. (Courtesy graphic)

