    2017 Marine Corps Trials Field Competiton [Image 1 of 2]

    2017 Marine Corps Trials Field Competiton

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2017

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Victoria Taylor 

    Marine Corps Wounded Warrior Regiment

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Luis Palacios competes in the shot put event for the 2017 Marine Corps Trials Field Competition at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., March 10, 2017. The Marine Corps Trials promotes recovery and rehabilitation through adaptive sport participation and develops camaraderie among recovering Service members (RSM) and veterans. It is an opportunity for RSMs to demonstrate their achievements and serves as the primary venue to select Marine Corps participants for the DoD Warrior Games. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Victoria Taylor)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2017
    Date Posted: 03.10.2017 15:27
    Photo ID: 3220386
    VIRIN: 170310-M-AG794-0039
    Resolution: 3569x5354
    Size: 1.76 MB
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2017 Marine Corps Trials Field Competiton [Image 1 of 2], by LCpl Victoria Taylor, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    2017 Marine Corps Trials Field Competiton
    2017 Marine Corps Trials Field Competion

    Camp Pendleton
    Veteran
    USMC
    Track and Field
    Competition
    Shot Put
    Wounded Warrior Regiment
    Field Competition
    2017 Marine Corps Trials

