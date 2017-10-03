U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Luis Palacios competes in the shot put event for the 2017 Marine Corps Trials Field Competition at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., March 10, 2017. The Marine Corps Trials promotes recovery and rehabilitation through adaptive sport participation and develops camaraderie among recovering Service members (RSM) and veterans. It is an opportunity for RSMs to demonstrate their achievements and serves as the primary venue to select Marine Corps participants for the DoD Warrior Games. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Victoria Taylor)

Date Taken: 03.10.2017
Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2017 Marine Corps Trials Field Competiton [Image 1 of 2], by LCpl Victoria Taylor, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.