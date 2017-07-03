(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    HRC Enlisted Town Hall [Image 1 of 3]

    HRC Enlisted Town Hall

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2017

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Brian Hamilton 

    U.S. Army Human Resources Command

    HRC multi-media specialist Bill Parris adjusts the studio lighting ahead of the March 7 Live Facebook Enlisted Town Hall. The event attracted nearly 8,000 viewers for a discussion of the enlisted assignment process and STEP. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Brian Hamilton/ released)

