(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    HRC Enlisted Town Hall [Image 2 of 3]

    HRC Enlisted Town Hall

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2017

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Brian Hamilton 

    U.S. Army Human Resources Command

    HRC IT specialist Glenn Schrock checks the audio levels ahead of the March 7 Live Facebook Enlisted Town Hall. The event attracted nearly 8,000 viewers for a discussion of the enlisted assignment process and STEP. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Brian Hamilton/ released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.07.2017
    Date Posted: 03.10.2017 13:55
    Photo ID: 3220117
    VIRIN: 170307-A-OY832-002
    Resolution: 600x400
    Size: 239.91 KB
    Location: FORT KNOX, KY, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HRC Enlisted Town Hall [Image 1 of 3], by SFC Brian Hamilton, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    HRC Enlisted Town Hall
    HRC Enlisted Town Hall
    HRC Enlisted Town Hall

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    HRC conducts Facebook Enlisted Town Hall, addresses assignment process, STEP requirements

    TAGS

    Train
    NCO
    Career
    Hall
    noncommissioned officers
    Enlisted
    Manager
    Town
    Human Resources Command
    Army Reserve
    Army
    HRC
    Virtual
    Select
    Promote
    Assignment
    Educate
    STEP Program

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT