Precision is key

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Alejandro Irizarry Zaharis, 20th Operations Support Squadron aircrew flight equipment (AFE) apprentice, packs parachute suspension lines into an ejection seat at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., March 10, 2017. Airmen assigned to the AFE flight repair and inspect all parachutes and lines before installation into the 20th Fighter Wing’s F-16CM Fighting Falcons. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Maldonado)

