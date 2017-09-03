(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Precision is key

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, AL, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2017

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Maldonado 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Alejandro Irizarry Zaharis, 20th Operations Support Squadron aircrew flight equipment (AFE) apprentice, packs parachute suspension lines into an ejection seat at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., March 10, 2017. Airmen assigned to the AFE flight repair and inspect all parachutes and lines before installation into the 20th Fighter Wing’s F-16CM Fighting Falcons. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Maldonado)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2017
    Date Posted: 03.10.2017 12:24
    Photo ID: 3219860
    VIRIN: 170310-F-MP604-036
    Resolution: 2529x1683
    Size: 718.25 KB
    Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, AL, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Precision is key, by A1C Christopher Maldonado, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    #parachutes
    #ACC
    #AFE
    #Airman
    #Readiness

