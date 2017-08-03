(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    106th Rescue Wing Conducts Jungle Survival Training [Image 2 of 10]

    106th Rescue Wing Conducts Jungle Survival Training

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Muncy 

    New York National Guard

    Senior Airmen Jonathan Harvey, a Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape (SERE) Specialists with the 106th Rescue Wing, demonstrates how to contact friendly forces during survival training at the US Army's Jungle Operations Training Course in Hawaii on March 8, 2017.

    US Air National Guard Photos by Staff Sgt. Christopher S. Muncy

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 106th Rescue Wing Conducts Jungle Survival Training [Image 1 of 10], by SSgt Christopher Muncy, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

