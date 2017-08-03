106th Rescue Wing Conducts Jungle Survival Training

Senior Airmen Jonathan Harvey, a Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape (SERE) Specialists with the 106th Rescue Wing, demonstrates how to contact friendly forces during survival training at the US Army's Jungle Operations Training Course in Hawaii on March 8, 2017.



US Air National Guard Photos by Staff Sgt. Christopher S. Muncy

