Senior Airmen Jonathan Harvey, a Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape (SERE) Specialists with the 106th Rescue Wing, demonstrates how to contact friendly forces during survival training at the US Army's Jungle Operations Training Course in Hawaii on March 8, 2017.
US Air National Guard Photos by Staff Sgt. Christopher S. Muncy
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2017 12:17
|Photo ID:
|3219783
|VIRIN:
|170308-F-SV144-1005
|Resolution:
|5954x3974
|Size:
|14.3 MB
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HI, US
|Hometown:
|WESTHAMPTON BEACH, NY, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 106th Rescue Wing Conducts Jungle Survival Training [Image 1 of 10], by SSgt Christopher Muncy, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
