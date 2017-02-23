(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Tri-Command volunteers earn state award for cleanup efforts

    Tri-Command volunteers earn state award for cleanup efforts

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2017

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Maximiliano Bavastro 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island

    Marines from the Tri-Command Single Marines & Sailors Program receive the Senator David Thomas Award from Edgar Jansons, Port Royal Police Department, on Feb. 23, 2017, in Myrtle Beach, S.C. The award recognizes individuals or groups throughout South Carolina for their dedication to keeping their communities clean. Parris Island’s 40 or so graduations each year bring tens of thousands of visitors to the local area, but one downside to that influx of people is the associated increase in litter, a problem the program members help to offset.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tri-Command volunteers earn state award for cleanup efforts, by LCpl Maximiliano Bavastro, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

