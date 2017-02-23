Marines from the Tri-Command Single Marines & Sailors Program receive the Senator David Thomas Award from Edgar Jansons, Port Royal Police Department, on Feb. 23, 2017, in Myrtle Beach, S.C. The award recognizes individuals or groups throughout South Carolina for their dedication to keeping their communities clean. Parris Island’s 40 or so graduations each year bring tens of thousands of visitors to the local area, but one downside to that influx of people is the associated increase in litter, a problem the program members help to offset.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.23.2017 Date Posted: 03.10.2017 11:11 Photo ID: 3219754 VIRIN: 170223-M-MF691-042 Resolution: 5760x3840 Size: 4.39 MB Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Tri-Command volunteers earn state award for cleanup efforts, by LCpl Maximiliano Bavastro, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.