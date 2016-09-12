NMCB 1 Cuts Rebar in Marshall Islands

KWAJALEIN ATOLL, Republic of the Marshall Islands (March 9, 2017) Builder Constructionman Alex Kifolo, from Lancaster, Pennsylvania, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 1, cuts a reinforcement bar for a rehabilitation project in Kwajalein Atoll, the Republic of the Marshall Islands, March 9, 2017. NMCB 1 is rehabilitating 3 houses in Kwajalein Atoll for military and civilian families. NMCB 1 is forward deployed to execute construction, humanitarian and foreign assistance, special operations combat service support, and theater security cooperation in support of United States Pacific Command. (U.S. Navy photo by Builder Constructionman Shyann Waters/Released)

Date Taken: 12.09.2016 Date Posted: 03.10.2017 Location: KWAJALEIN, MH Hometown: LANCASTER, PA, US