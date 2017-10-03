170310-N-SF984-025

HAMBANTOTA, Sri Lanka (March 10, 2017) Steelworker 2nd Class Seth Brown of Amphibious Construction Battalion One uses a grinder while building a fence for an engineering project at Wishaka Mahila Preschool during Pacific Partnership 2017. Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multilateral humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Asia-Pacific and aims to enhance regional coordination in areas such as medical readiness and preparedness for manmade and natural disasters. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Chelsea Troy Milburn/Released)

