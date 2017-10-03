170310-N-SF984-015

HAMBANTOTA, Sri Lanka (March 10, 2017) Equipment Operator 3rd Class Peter Weiss and Construction Mechanic 3rd Class Daniel Nelson of Amphibious Construction Battalion One work with Sri Lankan engineers to filter sand for an engineering project at Wishaka Mahila Preschool during Pacific Partnership 2017. Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multilateral humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Asia-Pacific and aims to enhance regional coordination in areas such as medical readiness and preparedness for manmade and natural disasters. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Chelsea Troy Milburn/Released)

