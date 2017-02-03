(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Continuing Promise 2017

    Continuing Promise 2017

    TRUJILLO, HONDURAS

    03.02.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command & U.S. Fourth Fleet

    170302-N-YM856-106 TRUJILLO, Honduras (Mar. 2, 2017) - Army Capt. Erin Stein, a native of Macomb, Ill., assigned to Public Health Activity-Fort Gordon, Ga., provides feedback on veterinary medications to Dr. Jessy Veracruz, a host nation biologist, during Continuing Promise 2017’s (CP-17) visit to Trujillo, Honduras. CP-17 is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored and U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet-conducted deployment to conduct civil-military operations including humanitarian assistance, training engagements, and medical, dental, and veterinary support in an effort to show U.S. support and commitment to Central and South America. (U.S. Navy Combat Camera photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brittney Cannady)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.02.2017
    Date Posted: 03.10.2017 09:11
    Photo ID: 3219569
    VIRIN: 170302-N-YM856-106
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 805.23 KB
    Location: TRUJILLO, HN 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Continuing Promise 2017 [Image 1 of 2], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Continuing Promise 2017
    Continuing Promise 2017

    TAGS

    U.S. Southern Command
    U.S. Navy
    U.S. 4th Fleet
    Continuing Promise
    Expeditionary Combat Camera
    ECC
    USNS Spearhead
    continuingpromise
    FOURTHFLT
    cp17

