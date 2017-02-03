170302-N-YM856-106 TRUJILLO, Honduras (Mar. 2, 2017) - Army Capt. Erin Stein, a native of Macomb, Ill., assigned to Public Health Activity-Fort Gordon, Ga., provides feedback on veterinary medications to Dr. Jessy Veracruz, a host nation biologist, during Continuing Promise 2017’s (CP-17) visit to Trujillo, Honduras. CP-17 is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored and U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet-conducted deployment to conduct civil-military operations including humanitarian assistance, training engagements, and medical, dental, and veterinary support in an effort to show U.S. support and commitment to Central and South America. (U.S. Navy Combat Camera photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brittney Cannady)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.02.2017 Date Posted: 03.10.2017 09:11 Photo ID: 3219569 VIRIN: 170302-N-YM856-106 Resolution: 4928x3280 Size: 805.23 KB Location: TRUJILLO, HN Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Continuing Promise 2017 [Image 1 of 2], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.