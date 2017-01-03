170301-N-YL073-027 TRUJILLO, Honduras (March 1, 2017) - Cmdr. Christopher Crecelius, a native of Sequim, Wash., attached to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, Bethesda, Md., performs surgery on the eyelid of a host nation patient at Continuing Promise 2017's (CP-17) medical site in support of CP-17's visit to Trujillo, Honduras. CP-17 is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored and U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet-conducted deployment to conduct civil-military operations including humanitarian assistance, training engagements, and medical, dental, and veterinary support in an effort to show U.S. support and commitment to Central and South America. (U.S. Navy photo by Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Sheena Coy)

