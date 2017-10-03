(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USS Bonhomme RIchard (LHD 6) Aviation Ordnanceman Conduct Maintenance on a Laser Guided Training Round [Image 3 of 7]

    USS Bonhomme RIchard (LHD 6) Aviation Ordnanceman Conduct Maintenance on a Laser Guided Training Round

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    03.10.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Amphibious Force 7th Fleet

    170310-N-XT039-044 PHILIPPINE SEA (March 10, 2017) Chief Aviation Ordnanceman Oliver Christofferson, center, from Red Wing, Minn., and Chief Aviation Ordnanceman Rich Delgado, center left, from Kauai, Hawaii, train Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Ian Callahan, left, from Merced, Calif., Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Austin Hoffman, right, from McBee, S.C., and Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Ciara Poder, from Spring Hill, Fla., on the proper procedure to inspect and install cartridges of a laser guided training round on the flight deck of amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6). Bonhomme Richard, flagship of the Bonhomme Richard Expeditionary Strike Group, with embarked 31st MEU, is on a routine patrol, operating in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region to enhance warfighting readiness and posture forward as a ready-response force for any type of contingency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Jesse Marquez Magallanes/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2017
    Date Posted: 03.10.2017 08:11
    Photo ID: 3219525
    VIRIN: 170310-N-XT039-044
    Resolution: 3000x2003
    Size: 800.24 KB
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Bonhomme RIchard (LHD 6) Aviation Ordnanceman Conduct Maintenance on a Laser Guided Training Round [Image 1 of 7], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6)
    amphibious assault ship
    Task Force 76
    PHIBRON 11
    CTF 76
    Amphibious Force 7th Fleet
    Amphibious Squadron 11
    Bonhomme Richard Ready Group
    DVIDS Email Import

