USS Bonhomme RIchard (LHD 6) Aviation Ordnanceman Conduct Maintenance on a Laser Guided Training Round

170310-N-XT039-042 PHILIPPINE SEA (March 10, 2017) From left, Chief Aviation Ordnanceman Oliver Christofferson, from Red Wing, Minn., trains Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Ciara Poder, from Spring Hill, Fla., Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Austin Hoffman, from McBee, S.C., and Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Ian Callahan, from Merced, Calif., on the proper procedure to inspect and install cartridges of a laser guided training round on the flight deck of amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6). Bonhomme Richard, flagship of the Bonhomme Richard Expeditionary Strike Group, with embarked 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is on a routine patrol, operating in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region to enhance warfighting readiness and posture forward as a ready-response force for any type of contingency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Jesse Marquez Magallanes/Released)

