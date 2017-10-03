USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) Participates in a Live Fire Gun Exercise

170310-N-XT039-218 PHILIPPINE SEA (March 10, 2017) Sailors and Marines aboard amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) participate in a live-fire gun exercise aboard amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6). Bonhomme Richard, flagship of the Bonhomme Richard Expeditionary Strike Group, with embarked 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is on a routine patrol, operating in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region to enhance warfighting readiness and posture forward as a ready-response force for any type of contingency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Jesse Marquez Magallanes/Released)

