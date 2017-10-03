170310-N-XT039-093 PHILIPPINE SEA (March 10, 2017) Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Jonathan Fleet, from Rehoboth, Mass., fires 25mm rounds from an MK 38 Mod 1 Machine Gun System at a polyurethane towed target aboard amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) during a live-fire gun exercise. Bonhomme Richard, flagship of the Bonhomme Richard Expeditionary Strike Group, with embarked 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is on a routine patrol, operating in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region to enhance warfighting readiness and posture forward as a ready-response force for any type of contingency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Jesse Marquez Magallanes/Released)
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2017 08:11
|Photo ID:
|3219513
|VIRIN:
|170310-N-XT039-093
|Resolution:
|3000x2003
|Size:
|913.41 KB
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
This work, USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) Participates in a Live Fire Gun Exercise [Image 1 of 7], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
