170310-N-ZL062-133 WATERS SOUTH OF JAPAN (March 10, 2017) Sailors aboard the amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20) and Marines assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 262 (Reinforced) ready an MV-22B Osprey tiltrotor aircraft for take-off. Green Bay, part of the Bonhomme Richard Expeditionary Strike Group, with embarked 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is on a routine patrol, operating in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region to enhance warfighting readiness and posture forward as a ready-response force for any type of contingency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist Seaman Sarah Myers/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.10.2017 Date Posted: 03.10.2017 07:49 Photo ID: 3219503 VIRIN: 170310-N-ZL062-133 Resolution: 4877x3246 Size: 1.02 MB Location: N/A, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Green Bay conducts flight ops with VMM-262 [Image 1 of 3], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.