(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Green Bay conducts flight ops with VMM-262 [Image 1 of 3]

    Green Bay conducts flight ops with VMM-262

    N/A, JAPAN

    03.10.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Amphibious Force 7th Fleet

    170310-N-ZL062-133 WATERS SOUTH OF JAPAN (March 10, 2017) Sailors aboard the amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20) and Marines assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 262 (Reinforced) ready an MV-22B Osprey tiltrotor aircraft for take-off. Green Bay, part of the Bonhomme Richard Expeditionary Strike Group, with embarked 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is on a routine patrol, operating in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region to enhance warfighting readiness and posture forward as a ready-response force for any type of contingency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist Seaman Sarah Myers/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2017
    Date Posted: 03.10.2017 07:49
    Photo ID: 3219503
    VIRIN: 170310-N-ZL062-133
    Resolution: 4877x3246
    Size: 1.02 MB
    Location: N/A, JP
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Green Bay conducts flight ops with VMM-262 [Image 1 of 3], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Green Bay conducts flight ops with VMM-262
    Green Bay conducts flight ops with VMM-262
    Green Bay conducts flight ops with VMM-262

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    U.S. 7th Fleet
    Japan
    Sasebo
    Pacific
    31st MEU
    LPD 20
    USS Green Bay
    Bonhomme Richard
    Forward Deployed
    Navy
    Sailors
    Patrol
    CTF 76
    Marines
    Green Bay
    BHR
    ESG
    NBU 7
    VMM 262
    DVIDS Email Import
    USS-GB

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT