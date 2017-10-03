Green Bay conducts flight ops with VMM-262

170310-N-ZL062-150 WATERS SOUTH OF JAPAN (March 10, 2017) Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Alicia Alvarez, from Yakima, Wash., signals an MV-22B Osprey tiltrotor aircraft, assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 262 (Reinforced), to fly off the flight deck of the amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20). Green Bay, part of the Bonhomme Richard Expeditionary Strike Group, with embarked 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is on a routine patrol, operating in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region to enhance warfighting readiness and posture forward as a ready-response force for any type of contingency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist Seaman Sarah Myers/Released)

