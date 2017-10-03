Green Bay Sailors and 31st MEU conduct DATF practice exercise

170310-N-JH293-045 WATERS SOUTH OF JAPAN (March 10, 2017) Operations Specialist 2nd Class Grahm Johnson, from Anaheim, Calif., conducts maintenance on the loading mechanism of a .50-caliber machine gun aboard the amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20) during a defense of the amphibious task force (DATF) practice exercise. Green Bay, part of the Bonhomme Richard Expeditionary Strike Group, with embarked 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is on a routine patrol, operating in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region to enhance warfighting readiness and posture forward as a ready-response force for any type of contingency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chris Williamson/Released)

