170310-N-JH293-045 WATERS SOUTH OF JAPAN (March 10, 2017) Operations Specialist 2nd Class Grahm Johnson, from Anaheim, Calif., conducts maintenance on the loading mechanism of a .50-caliber machine gun aboard the amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20) during a defense of the amphibious task force (DATF) practice exercise. Green Bay, part of the Bonhomme Richard Expeditionary Strike Group, with embarked 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is on a routine patrol, operating in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region to enhance warfighting readiness and posture forward as a ready-response force for any type of contingency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chris Williamson/Released)
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2017 07:45
|Photo ID:
|3219494
|VIRIN:
|170310-N-JH293-045
|Resolution:
|6792x4528
|Size:
|1001.5 KB
|Location:
|N/A, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Green Bay Sailors and 31st MEU conduct DATF practice exercise [Image 1 of 3], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
