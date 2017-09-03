170310-N-WF272-145 PHILIPPINE SEA (March 10, 2017) Air department Sailors re-spot an AV-8B Harrier, assigned to the "Tomcats" of Marine Attack Squadron (VMA) 311, using the starboard aircraft elevator aboard amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6). USS Bonhomme Richard, flagship of the Bonhomme Richard Expeditionary Strike Group, with embarked 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is on a routine patrol, operating in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region to enhance warfighting readiness and posture forward as a ready-response force for any type of contingency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Diana Quinlan/Released)
This work, Night check operations aboard USS Bonhomme Richard [Image 1 of 6], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
