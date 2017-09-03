170310-N-WF272-131 PHILIPPINE SEA (March 10, 2017) Air department Sailors re-spot an AV-8B Harrier, assigned to the "Tomcats" of Marine Attack Squadron (VMA) 311, using the starboard aircraft elevator aboard amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6). USS Bonhomme Richard, flagship of the Bonhomme Richard Expeditionary Strike Group, with embarked 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is on a routine patrol, operating in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region to enhance warfighting readiness and posture forward as a ready-response force for any type of contingency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Diana Quinlan/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.09.2017 Date Posted: 03.10.2017 06:59 Photo ID: 3219483 VIRIN: 170310-N-WF272-131 Resolution: 3000x2059 Size: 1.22 MB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Night check operations aboard USS Bonhomme Richard [Image 1 of 6], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.