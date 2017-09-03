(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Night check operations aboard USS Bonhomme Richard [Image 2 of 6]

    Night check operations aboard USS Bonhomme Richard

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    03.09.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Amphibious Force 7th Fleet

    170310-N-WF272-131 PHILIPPINE SEA (March 10, 2017) Air department Sailors re-spot an AV-8B Harrier, assigned to the "Tomcats" of Marine Attack Squadron (VMA) 311, using the starboard aircraft elevator aboard amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6). USS Bonhomme Richard, flagship of the Bonhomme Richard Expeditionary Strike Group, with embarked 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is on a routine patrol, operating in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region to enhance warfighting readiness and posture forward as a ready-response force for any type of contingency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Diana Quinlan/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2017
    Date Posted: 03.10.2017 06:59
    Photo ID: 3219483
    VIRIN: 170310-N-WF272-131
    Resolution: 3000x2059
    Size: 1.22 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Night check operations aboard USS Bonhomme Richard [Image 1 of 6], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

