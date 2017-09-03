170310-N-WF272-093 PHILIPPINE SEA (March 10, 2017) Air department Sailors re-spot an MH-60S Sea Hawk, assigned to the “Island Knights” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25, using the port side aircraft elevator of amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6). USS Bonhomme Richard, flagship of the Bonhomme Richard Expeditionary Strike Group, with embarked 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is on a routine patrol, operating in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region to enhance warfighting readiness and posture forward as a ready-response force for any type of contingency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Diana Quinlan/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.09.2017 Date Posted: 03.10.2017 06:59 Photo ID: 3219477 VIRIN: 170310-N-WF272-093 Resolution: 3000x1997 Size: 1.16 MB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Night check operations aboard USS Bonhomme Richard [Image 1 of 6], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.