    Immigrant Airmen bring diversity to force [Image 1 of 6]

    Immigrant Airmen bring diversity to force

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    01.05.2017

    Photo by Master Sgt. Benjamin Wilson 

    407th Air Expeditionary Group

    Airman 1st Class Carlos Cedeno, 407th Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron, poses for a photo at the 407th Air Expeditionary Group, Jan. 5, 2017. Cendeno is originally from Golfito, Costa Rica. (U.S. Air Force photo/Master Sgt. Benjamin Wilson)(Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.05.2017
    Date Posted: 03.10.2017 06:51
    Photo ID: 3219468
    VIRIN: 170105-F-NI989-106
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 3.5 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Immigrant Airmen bring diversity to force [Image 1 of 6], by MSgt Benjamin Wilson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    USCENTCOM
    COALITION
    407th AEG
    USAFCENT
    U.S. Air Force
    ISIS
    ISIL
    INHERENT RESOLVE
    CJTF-OIR
    IRAQ STABILITY

