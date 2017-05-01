Airman 1st Class Carlos Cedeno, 407th Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron, poses for a photo at the 407th Air Expeditionary Group, Jan. 5, 2017. Cendeno is originally from Golfito, Costa Rica. (U.S. Air Force photo/Master Sgt. Benjamin Wilson)(Released)
This work, Immigrant Airmen bring diversity to force [Image 1 of 6], by MSgt Benjamin Wilson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Immigrant Airmen bring diversity to force
