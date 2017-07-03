CH-47 Chinooks assigned to 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, fly over 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area during Exercise Dynamic Front II, Germany, March 7, 2017. Dynamic Front is an artillery operability exercise and focuses on developing solutions within the theater level fires system by executing multi-echelon fires and testing interoperability at the tactical level. It includes nearly 1,400 participants from nine NATO nations. (U.S. Army photo by Sarah Tate)
This work, 12th Combat Aviation Brigade participates in multinational artillery exercise [Image 1 of 3], by Sarah Tate, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
