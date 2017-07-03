12th Combat Aviation Brigade participates in multinational artillery exercise

CH-47 Chinooks assigned to 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, fly over 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area during Exercise Dynamic Front II, Germany, March 7, 2017. Dynamic Front is an artillery operability exercise and focuses on developing solutions within the theater level fires system by executing multi-echelon fires and testing interoperability at the tactical level. It includes nearly 1,400 participants from nine NATO nations. (U.S. Army photo by Sarah Tate)

Date Taken: 03.07.2017 Date Posted: 03.10.2017 by Sarah Tate