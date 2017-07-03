(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    12th Combat Aviation Brigade participates in multinational artillery exercise [Image 2 of 3]

    12th Combat Aviation Brigade participates in multinational artillery exercise

    UNITED STATES

    03.07.2017

    Photo by Sarah Tate 

    7th Army Training Command

    CH-47 Chinooks assigned to 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, fly over 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area during Exercise Dynamic Front II, Germany, March 7, 2017. Dynamic Front is an artillery operability exercise and focuses on developing solutions within the theater level fires system by executing multi-echelon fires and testing interoperability at the tactical level. It includes nearly 1,400 participants from nine NATO nations. (U.S. Army photo by Sarah Tate)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 12th Combat Aviation Brigade participates in multinational artillery exercise [Image 1 of 3], by Sarah Tate, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

