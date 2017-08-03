(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Czech soldiers participate in exercise Dynamic Front II [Image 3 of 3]

    Czech soldiers participate in exercise Dynamic Front II

    CZECH REPUBLIC

    03.08.2017

    Photo by Sarah Tate 

    7th Army Training Command

    Czech soldiers, assigned to 13th Field Artillery Regiment, plan for a mission as part of Exercise Dynamic Front II at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, March 8, 2017. Dynamic Front is an artillery operability exercise and focuses on developing solutions within the theater level fires system by executing multi-echelon fires and testing interoperability at the tactical level. It includes nearly 1,400 participants from nine NATO nations. (U.S. Army photo by Sarah Tate)

    Date Taken: 03.08.2017
    Date Posted: 03.10.2017 05:34
    Photo ID: 3219454
    VIRIN: 170308-A-ST463-001
    Resolution: 6016x4000
    Size: 10.16 MB
    Location: CZ
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Czech soldiers participate in exercise Dynamic Front II [Image 1 of 3], by Sarah Tate, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Dynamic Front II

