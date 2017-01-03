Portable medical treatment facilities are used during the final Field Training Exercise of a six-month medical training course hosted by the International Special Training Centre in which twenty-four Special Operations Forces Soldiers from ten different nations participated. The intent of the training course is to raise the competencies and capabilities of the NATO Special Operations Forces Medics, further enhancing medical support of our fighting Soldiers.

(U.S. Army photo by Visual Information Specialist Jason Johnston.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.01.2017 Date Posted: 03.10.2017 05:17 Photo ID: 3219450 VIRIN: 170301-A-RY767-155 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 27.14 MB Location: DE Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, International Special Operations Medical Training [Image 1 of 13], by Jason Johnston, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.