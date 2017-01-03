(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    International Special Operations Medical Training [Image 10 of 13]

    International Special Operations Medical Training

    GERMANY

    03.01.2017

    Photo by Jason Johnston  

    Training Support Activity Europe

    Portable medical treatment facilities are used during the final Field Training Exercise of a six-month medical training course hosted by the International Special Training Centre in which twenty-four Special Operations Forces Soldiers from ten different nations participated. The intent of the training course is to raise the competencies and capabilities of the NATO Special Operations Forces Medics, further enhancing medical support of our fighting Soldiers.
    (U.S. Army photo by Visual Information Specialist Jason Johnston.)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, International Special Operations Medical Training [Image 1 of 13], by Jason Johnston, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

