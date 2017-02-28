(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Coalition supports Iraqi CTS with mortar and anti-UAV operations [Image 4 of 10]

    Coalition supports Iraqi CTS with mortar and anti-UAV operations

    IRAQ

    02.28.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alex Manne 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve

    U.S. Army soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 325th Airborne Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division set up a mortar fire position near Mosul Iraq, Feb. 28, 2017. A global Coalition of more than 60 regional and international nations have joined together to enable partner forces to defeat ISIS. CJTF-OIR is the global Coalition to defeat ISIS in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Alex Manne)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.28.2017
    Date Posted: 03.10.2017 03:45
    Photo ID: 3219363
    VIRIN: 170228-A-XH155-630
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 2.17 MB
    Location: IQ
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coalition supports Iraqi CTS with mortar and anti-UAV operations [Image 1 of 10], by SSG Alex Manne, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Coalition supports Iraqi CTS with mortar and anti-UAV operations
    Coalition supports Iraqi CTS with mortar and anti-UAV operations
    Coalition supports Iraqi CTS with mortar and anti-UAV operations
    Coalition supports Iraqi CTS with mortar and anti-UAV operations
    Coalition supports Iraqi CTS with mortar and anti-UAV operations
    Coalition supports Iraqi CTS with mortar and anti-UAV operations
    Coalition supports Iraqi CTS with mortar and anti-UAV operations
    Coalition supports Iraqi CTS with mortar and anti-UAV operations
    Coalition supports Iraqi CTS with mortar and anti-UAV operations
    Coalition supports Iraqi CTS with mortar and anti-UAV operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    OIR
    CJTF-OIR
    SSG Alex Manne
    982COMCAM

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT