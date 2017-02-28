Coalition supports Iraqi CTS with mortar and anti-UAV operations

Internally displaced people fleeing Mosul pass U.S. Army tactical vehicles assigned to 2nd Battalion, 325th Airborne Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division near Mosul Iraq, Feb. 28, 2017. A global Coalition of more than 60 regional and international nations have joined together to enable partner forces to defeat ISIS. CJTF-OIR is the global Coalition to defeat ISIS in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Alex Manne)

