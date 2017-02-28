(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Coalition supports Iraqi CTS with mortar and anti-UAV operations [Image 7 of 10]

    Coalition supports Iraqi CTS with mortar and anti-UAV operations

    IRAQ

    02.28.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alex Manne 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve

    Internally displaced people fleeing Mosul pass U.S. Army tactical vehicles assigned to 2nd Battalion, 325th Airborne Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division near Mosul Iraq, Feb. 28, 2017. A global Coalition of more than 60 regional and international nations have joined together to enable partner forces to defeat ISIS. CJTF-OIR is the global Coalition to defeat ISIS in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Alex Manne)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.28.2017
    Date Posted: 03.10.2017 03:46
    Photo ID: 3219359
    VIRIN: 170228-A-XH155-392
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 1.54 MB
    Location: IQ
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coalition supports Iraqi CTS with mortar and anti-UAV operations [Image 1 of 10], by SSG Alex Manne, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    OIR
    CJTF-OIR
    SSG Alex Manne
    982COMCAM

    • LEAVE A COMMENT