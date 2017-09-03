170309-N-OU129-175 GALLE, Sri Lanka (Mar. 9, 2017) The Honorable Atul Keshap, United States Ambassador to Sri Lanka and the Maldives, and Capt. Stanfield Chien, Pacific Partnership mission commander, listen to a U.S. 7th Fleet Band, Far East Edition concert during Pacific Partnership 2017 Sri Lanka March 9. Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multilateral humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Asia-Pacific and aims to enhance regional coordination in areas such as medical readiness and preparedness for manmade and natural disasters. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joshua Fulton/Released)

