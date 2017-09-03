(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    170309-N-OU129-343 [Image 6 of 11]

    170309-N-OU129-343

    SRI LANKA

    03.09.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Joshua Fulton 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    170309-N-OU129-343 GALLE, Sri Lanka (Mar. 9, 2017) Musician 3rd Class Emily Kershaw of the U.S. 7th Fleet Band, Far East Edition, performs a variety of popular music during a concert during Pacific Partnership 2017 Sri Lanka March 9. Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multilateral humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Asia-Pacific and aims to enhance regional coordination in areas such as medical readiness and preparedness for manmade and natural disasters. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joshua Fulton/Released)

    Pacific Partnership
    Sri Lanka
    Pacific Partnership 2017
    PP17

