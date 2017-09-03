170309-N-OU129-009 MATARA, Sri Lanka (Mar. 9, 2017) Mr. Kuniyoshi Ito delivers opening remarks during the Pacific Partnership 2017 Women, Peace and Security symposium during Pacific Partnership 2017 Sri Lanka March 9. Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multilateral humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Asia-Pacific and aims to enhance regional coordination in areas such as medical readiness and preparedness for manmade and natural disasters. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joshua Fulton/Released)

