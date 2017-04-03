The volunteer group that painted parts of West Elementary School pose for a group photo March 4, 2017, at Yokota Air Base, Japan. The volunteers painted parts of West Elementary School to help take some of the extra duties off teachers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Donald Hudson)
This work, New paint to brighten Yokota's school children's day [Image 1 of 8], by A1C Donald Hudson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Colorfully Brightening West Elementary
