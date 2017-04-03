An Airman from the 374th Logistics Readiness Squadron’s Petroleum Oil Lubricants flight paints a wall at West Elementary School during a volunteer event on March 4, 2017, at Yokota Air Base, Japan. The volunteers painted parts of West Elementary School to help take some of the extra duties off teachers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Donald Hudson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.04.2017 Date Posted: 03.09.2017 22:36 Photo ID: 3218319 VIRIN: 170304-F-EZ530-189 Resolution: 3100x4650 Size: 12.6 MB Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, New paint to brighten Yokota's school children's day [Image 1 of 8], by A1C Donald Hudson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.