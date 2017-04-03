(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    New paint to brighten Yokota's school children's day [Image 6 of 8]

    New paint to brighten Yokota's school children's day

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    03.04.2017

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Donald Hudson 

    374th Airlift Wing

    Airmen from the 374th Logistics Readiness Squadron’s Petroleum Oil Lubricants flight paints a wall at West Elementary School during a volunteer event on March 4, 2017, at Yokota Air Base, Japan. The intent of the new paint was to help brighten the children’s learning environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Donald Hudson)

    Date Taken: 03.04.2017
    Date Posted: 03.09.2017 22:36
    Photo ID: 3218314
    VIRIN: 170304-F-EZ530-139
    Resolution: 2885x4371
    Size: 3.08 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP 
    This work, New paint to brighten Yokota's school children's day [Image 1 of 8], by A1C Donald Hudson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Colorfully Brightening West Elementary

    Japan
    Yokota Air Base
    374th Airlift Wing
    374th LRS
    West Elementary School
    POL flight
    374th Contracting Squadron

